Terre Haute Police Department unveils its new building ahead of Monday's move-in

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Police Department has finally completed renovating a new building.

The building is located on 7th and Poplar streets. The city spent about eight months on the project. THPD officers say they have been in need of a bigger and updated building for years. Mayor Duke Bennett says he has been working on this project since 2015 and is relieved it is finally completed.

"There's more safety and security in this building. Just all the pieces really came together just the way we would wish it to and it actually came true" says Bennett.

The building is about 45,000 square feet and cost $11 million in total. The police chief, Shawn Keen, says he has worked in three different buildings during his time as a Terre Haute police officer. He is happy to have a modern space that is equipped with the necessary technology for him and his co-workers.

"So we've been in a lot of buildings that were not designed or consistent with modern-day policing, so it's been a long time. I've been working on this project since I was assistant chief since about 2009" says Keen.

The new building includes updated equipment, training rooms, and an updated camera and security system. Officers say they will be able to work more efficiently with the new technology.

"Our camera system is state of the art here, the interview rooms which are attached to the body camera and the dash camera...the amount of time that is going to save an investigation by having the prosecutor have direct access is amazing," says Keen.

THPD officers and staff will move into the new building on Monday, October 18th.