Clear

New TH spa boasts unique to the area oxygen bar

There's something in Terre Haute you won't find anywhere near the Wabash Valley.

Posted: Dec 27, 2019 6:24 PM
Posted By: Rondrell Moore

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's something in Terre Haute you won't find anywhere near the Wabash Valley.

It's an oxygen bar. You pay to breathe oxygen. You may have heard of it before in trendy areas on the east and west coast, but the owner of a new spa in Terre Haute believes there's something behind it.

Take a step into the new Beauty Reaux in Terre Haute, and Giovy Sanders says you'll find a breath of fresh air, literally.

"So when we decided to open up a spa of sorts... a beauty salon, what we were wanting to do was to bring something unique to the area," Sanders said.

At her shop, you'll find an apparatus that produces flavored oxygen, but Sanders told us New 10 it's much more than the oxygen you're breathing.

"So the content in the air we take in is 20.9 so we round it off and say we breathe in 21 percent oxygen," Sanders said. She says her machine gives a concentration of 95 percent oxygen.

Sanders stresses, this is all completely recreational. It's not a medical procedure, but she says since she started, people have been telling her positive things.

"The biggest one that our patrons come in that report is crazy clarity. Like their clarity if they start to get sluggish, in the middle of the day, or if they're tired in the middle of the day, the clarity and the focus that they have after a session is huge," Sanders said. She looks at it as holistic wellness and not just a novelty.

However, not everyone is sold on the benefits. News 10 spoke with Dr. Albert Rizzo. He's the Chief Medical Officer for the American Lung Association. News 10 asked how he and the association feel about oxygen bars.

"None of the information that's been touted about the benefits of oxygen bars has ever been scientifically proven. Having said that, it doesn't mean people can't go to an oxygen bar and feel relaxed," Dr. Rizzo said.

Basically, Dr. Rizzo says there are no proven benefits, but there's also no real risks for folks with healthy lungs. He believes it's the consumer's choice.

Meanwhile, Sanders wants people to make their own opinion.

"It's very hard to explain and put into words, what you're feeling when you're done. So your best bet is to talk someone's who's been able to experience the bar or who has experienced the bar in any location," Sanders said.

Both Sanders and Dr. Rizzo say you should always check with a doctor if you have questions.

Beauty Reaux is located near 7th and Margaret in Terre Haute. The cost for a treatment is $25 for 20 minutes.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Indianapolis
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Brazil
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 32°
A Brief Cooldown
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New TH spa boasts unique to the are oxygen bar

Image

New tobacco law now in effect

Image

Reporting stopped trains

Image

I-70 crash in Clark County causing traffic issues

Image

Some Clay County kids received a new bike thanks to a donation

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Salvation Army passes its yearly fundraising goal

Image

After a busy holiday season, letter carriers can finally catch their breath

Image

Inspired by tragic grain bin accident, Clay County family donates life-saving equipment to local fir

Image

Make a Difference: 10-year-old Katy Snow

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans