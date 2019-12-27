New TH spa boasts unique to the area oxygen bar

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's something in Terre Haute you won't find anywhere near the Wabash Valley.

It's an oxygen bar. You pay to breathe oxygen. You may have heard of it before in trendy areas on the east and west coast, but the owner of a new spa in Terre Haute believes there's something behind it.

Take a step into the new Beauty Reaux in Terre Haute, and Giovy Sanders says you'll find a breath of fresh air, literally.

"So when we decided to open up a spa of sorts... a beauty salon, what we were wanting to do was to bring something unique to the area," Sanders said.

At her shop, you'll find an apparatus that produces flavored oxygen, but Sanders told us New 10 it's much more than the oxygen you're breathing.

"So the content in the air we take in is 20.9 so we round it off and say we breathe in 21 percent oxygen," Sanders said. She says her machine gives a concentration of 95 percent oxygen.

Sanders stresses, this is all completely recreational. It's not a medical procedure, but she says since she started, people have been telling her positive things.

"The biggest one that our patrons come in that report is crazy clarity. Like their clarity if they start to get sluggish, in the middle of the day, or if they're tired in the middle of the day, the clarity and the focus that they have after a session is huge," Sanders said. She looks at it as holistic wellness and not just a novelty.

However, not everyone is sold on the benefits. News 10 spoke with Dr. Albert Rizzo. He's the Chief Medical Officer for the American Lung Association. News 10 asked how he and the association feel about oxygen bars.

"None of the information that's been touted about the benefits of oxygen bars has ever been scientifically proven. Having said that, it doesn't mean people can't go to an oxygen bar and feel relaxed," Dr. Rizzo said.

Basically, Dr. Rizzo says there are no proven benefits, but there's also no real risks for folks with healthy lungs. He believes it's the consumer's choice.

Meanwhile, Sanders wants people to make their own opinion.

"It's very hard to explain and put into words, what you're feeling when you're done. So your best bet is to talk someone's who's been able to experience the bar or who has experienced the bar in any location," Sanders said.

Both Sanders and Dr. Rizzo say you should always check with a doctor if you have questions.

Beauty Reaux is located near 7th and Margaret in Terre Haute. The cost for a treatment is $25 for 20 minutes.