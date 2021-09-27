New Survey Says Businesses Lack Qualified Applicants

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The "We're Hiring" signs on businesses are hard to miss these days. It seems like there are plenty of jobs for those willing to work, but some businesses still have open positions. A new Indiana Chamber of Commerce survey may have the answers.

Here's the data from the survey:

62% of employers said meeting talent needs were their biggest challenge.

Almost 60% of the companies surveyed said they have left jobs unfilled due to underqualified applicants.

26% of companies said employees are getting retrained because of new technology.

Nearly 60% of the companies said they are looking to expand the workforce.

So, what's causing the small job pool?

Jason Bearce, Vice President of Education and Workforce Development for the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, said this is not a new problem.

"This is just an existing issue that has come back to the fore as other issues, as other circumstances change," he said.

Like many other things, COVID has played a huge role in the size of the job pool. Bearce said many people are hesitant to return to the workforce because of the virus. Others are wanting more benefits, like childcare, added to their jobs. Education requirements have also kept the pool small.

"Employers are looking for more highly educated, highly skilled talent," Bearce said. "As the labor market has become tighter, those challenges have come to the fore."

In the Wabash Valley, things are looking up. Todd Heine, the owner of Labor Link, said he receives daily calls from local businesses looking for employees. He said many are even changing background requirements to help increase applicants. He said some of the businesses are even adapting to welcome all skill levels.

"We've seen a lot more training in our companies," Heine said. "Instead of just throwing them out to the floor, they've implemented full training academies to get these people prepared and ready to go."

Heine stresses that if you're willing to work, there are jobs available.

