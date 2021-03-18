12 Points Revitalization Effort seeing huge success!

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI)

One local couple's dreams are becoming a reality. Tiffany and Mark Baker are Terre Haute natives. Together they started 3 Sisters Investments in honor of their daughters. The hope is to rebuild, renovate, and bring the 12 points area back to life!

The "Year of 12" initiative was created as part of the 12 Points Revitalization plan. Their ultimate goal is to open 12 new businesses in 12 months. We’re only 3 months into the new year and they're already halfway to their goal!

"We have a mission to put our money where our hometown is and we are really happy to be doing it,” Tiffany Baker said.

The six stores that are opening this spring and summer include an art gallery, a home decor shop, a spice shop, and many others. The Bakers announced just this week that they officially closed on their second building too. The historic 12 points hotel will include five future storefronts along with a series of apartments on the second level.

"When Mark and I started this we had the dreams and we've been working so hard to make them turn into a reality," she said. "The support from the community has really catapulted us to be able to make these dreams a reality."

Additionally, the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission announced their support for the effort. Last night, the Commission announced a commitment of $50,000 dollars to the revitalization of the streetscapes at 12 points.

This will include a 12 points arch, new lights, bike racks, and free Wi-Fi for the area. Although embarking on a project like this was difficult, especially during a pandemic, the Bakers found success.

"Because of the pandemic, there is this extra opportunity and desire from the community to support local," Baker said. "It is more important than ever to support your local small businesses and that was highlighted as a result of this pandemic. Whenever people come to 12 points and support them they are directly supporting their neighbors. There is something very beautiful about that."

The Bakers say several new businesses will be making announcements of opening storefronts in the next couple of weeks. You can stay connected with the effort on their Facebook page here.