New strategic plan to benefit students for generations to come

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Plans are in the works to help students at all grade levels in Vigo County Schools.

Monday evening, Superintendent Dr. Rob Haworth presented a brand new strategic plan to the board. This is in an effort to help students thrive academically for generations to come.

"Uncommon." That is the Vigo County School Corporations newly proposed strategic plan

Originally Vigo County Schools had a strategic plan that was approved in February 2020. But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit and changed everything.

"It opened our eyes to some of the things that we thought were strategic, but in the age of a pandemic were not," Haworth said. "They might be routine or traditional approaches but they weren't out there causing this district to reach farther so that we can help this generation and help generations to come."

Dr. Haworth says the new strategic plan has a much different approach, but it is all to help benefit students in the long run.

One of the newest proposed changes is to benefit students in their future careers. The goal is to have each student earn at least 30 hours toward industry credentials, certifications, or college credits.

"I am looking forward to that graduation day when that student walks across and they've been given the credential of where those 30 hours came from," he said. "We can applaud them. We can recognize them for that. That will make me excited to be able to see. Not just one student walk across the stage but every student that we have."

The plan also includes potentially investing $333 million dollars to bring three brand new high schools to the area.

But that is not all. The plan is also prioritizing a focus on blended learning standards, new staff attraction and retention plans, improving classroom spaces in primary schools, and introducing a new technology center.

The main goal in all of this is to help students at all grade levels succeed in the realities of a post-COVID world.

"I think you can see in the next six or seven years some pretty fantastic things happening coming out of Vigo County Schools."

For more information on the plan, click here.