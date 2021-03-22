New Stoplight Coming Soon to busy Terre Haute intersection

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) - A new stoplight is coming to a busy intersection in Terre Haute. The Board of Public Works approved the design contract for a new stoplight at 25th Street and East Margaret Avenue.

This four-way intersection is exceptionally busy during the day. Both local officials and residents believe this stoplight will help the overall safety of the community.

Larry Burch is a local resident who travels through this intersection almost every day. He has seen enough of the intersection to notice what he believes are some dangers.

"I drive this road quite often and there is a lot of confusion on who needs to go first and just a lot of people going in front of other people," Burch said. "It would be a good place to put a light for the courtesy to help protect Terre Haute."

Local officials are listening to residents like Burch. Josey Daughtery is a staff engineer with the city of Terre Haute. He emphasized that the need for this new stoplight has been in the works for a while.

"Since the overpass was completed in late 2018 we have had a significant amount of traffic and volume here," Daughtery said. "There is a lot of turning movements here and a lot of traffic that moves through this intersection. We felt a stoplight was greatly needed."

the new stoplight coming this fall will help prioritize safety concerns residents have for this area.

additionally, local officials say this will significantly help the overall flow of traffic.

"It will help with the capacity of the intersection and hopefully, cars will not get backed up," Daughtery said.

The plan is to have the final design completed by July. Then the city will put the design out to bid to several contractors in the area. From there, the city hopes to have the new stoplight completed this upcoming fall.