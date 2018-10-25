New Starbucks on the way to Terre Haute's east side

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Starbucks will be coming to the east side of Terre Haute.
It will be part of a new strip mall.
You'll be able to find it on the northeast corner of State Road 46 and New Margaret Drive, in front of Meijer.
The Starbucks will be one of four units that make up the new strip mall.
This location will have a drive-thru on the north end of the building.
According to a Starbucks representative, they'll start working on the store in the spring.
If all goes according to plan, it will open next summer.
