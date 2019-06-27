Clear

New STEM program brings in nearly 40 students from across the country

A new STEM program has brought high schooler from all over the country right here to the Wabash Valley. They're learning how to create new ways to hopefully solve some of the environment's problems.

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 5:54 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-- Nearly 40 students from across the country are learning new ways to improve the environment.

It's part of a new STEM camp called Project Select. 

Adam Arthur has spent his week at Rose-Hulman.

He's was there for summer camp. 

"They have so much really cool technology and chemicals and just amazing stuff here," says Arthur, a student at Washington High School. 

The camp exposed incoming high school juniors to hands-on projects that will improve the environment.

They learned cleaner, safer ways, to improve the enviroment...like making small solar cells or learning about electrical tissues in worms.

"It just enables us to get experience that we could never ever have without being at this camp"

The camps combined the concepts of science and engineering.  

Rebecca DeVasher is a professor at Rose-Hulman.

She enjoys teaching this summer camp.

DeVasher says it's going to put the students ahead of others in their classes.

"Students tend to engage more when they can be in control of their environment of what they're doing of their project. Their passion for STEM is infectious"

DeVasher believes the kids will be well equipped with the right skills to hopefully find solutions to the environment's problems.

Arthur told News 10 the camp made another big impact on him as well.

"Being here, in general, is just teaching me that college is a lot cooler than I thought they were like they have much, they have way cool stuff here that I just didn't think they'd had I didn't even think existed," said Arthur. 

If you would like to sign your student up for the camp next year, click here for a link to the application. 

Braydon Tucker

WVFCA

Make a Difference: Tammy Bosecker

Hey Kevin in Clark County

Up, up, and away: Hot air balloons to be added to this year's Vigo County Fair

Business leaders work to gain 21st Century Talent region designation

Vigo County School Corporation hires communication director, a new position for the corporation

Washington Community Schools reaches 500 signature goal for new school vote

The Heat Index in the summer

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

