New STEAM lab opens in Shelburn

Folks in Shelburn, Indiana are in awe over a new high tech learning space for their kids!

It's appropriately called the Wonder Lab.

There was a special ribbon-cutting Tuesday night hosted by the Northeast School Corporation. An open house followed so the community could experience the new lab.

The wonder lab was created this summer through grant money.

It was created so students in the Northeast School Corporation can be involved in critical and creative thinking.

The Wonder Lab focuses on STEAM activities.

That's science, technology, engineering, arts, and agriculture and math.