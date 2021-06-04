New SMWC dining hall to pay tribute to former school president

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College is honoring a former president.

The new dining hall on campus will be named in honor of Sister Barbara Doherty. She was the 13th president of the college, from 1984 to 1998.

Before that, she was a well-loved professor.

Doherty served as Chancellor until her death.

The current President of SMWC, Dottie King, says she made a promise to Doherty. It was that the college would honor her legacy. This decision ended up being very fitting.

"When Sister Barbara was president, The Sisters of Providence owned the only dining hall on campus and were considering taking it down," King said. "She not only persuaded them to keep the dining hall open, but she herself raised the money for the dining."

The Barbara Doherty Dining Center is scheduled to open in August.