TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new academic building has hopes to enhance the leadership role in STEM education.

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology added a 70,000 square foot building to its campus.

With this new addition, students will be able to take their ideas from renderings to finished products.

It comes as the building has 3-D printers, machine tools, and laser cutting devices.

The new campus addition also has the same advanced equipment that professionals use.