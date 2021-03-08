New Program Coming to Rose-Hulman

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Rose-Hulman will be starting a new program this summer that will allow incoming students to knock out a few credits before getting to campus. This virtual 10-week program is called Rose Accelerate and allows juniors and seniors to start their college career early. The classes offered include Chemistry, Calculus and other core classes that are required at Rose-Hulman. Joining this program will also allow students to complete the Rose Squared degree program, which allows students to earn a bachelor's and master's degree within four years. "This is an investment in themselves. What they're doing is taking college courses, which are core classes, which we consider to be meaningful, and use these to earn their college degree," said Tom Bear, Vice President for Enrollment at Rose-Hulman.