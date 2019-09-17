New Pilot/Taco Bell opens in Marshall

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - The new Pilot gas station located off the I-70 exit to Marshall, Illinois is now open.
Community leaders met at the location on Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening.
A Taco Bell is also connected to the facility.
Pilot presented a check to the Marshall Community Unit School District C-2.
The check was for $2,500.
The money will help the school wok towards purchasing a device like an iPad or laptop for every student.
"We have to have partners like this to continue us moving forward on this to keep kids...keep in the hands of kids to get what they need to get the education needed," Superintendent Kevin Ross said.
Ross told us many of the students are looking forward to the new Taco Bell.
