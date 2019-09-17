Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

New Pilot/Taco Bell opens in Marshall

The new Pilot gas station located off the I-70 exit to Marshall, Illinois is now open.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 5:43 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - The new Pilot gas station located off the I-70 exit to Marshall, Illinois is now open.

Community leaders met at the location on Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening.

A Taco Bell is also connected to the facility.

Pilot presented a check to the Marshall Community Unit School District C-2.

The check was for $2,500.

The money will help the school wok towards purchasing a device like an iPad or laptop for every student.

"We have to have partners like this to continue us moving forward on this to keep kids...keep in the hands of kids to get what they need to get the education needed," Superintendent Kevin Ross said.

Ross told us many of the students are looking forward to the new Taco Bell.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 80°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Casey
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Another Calm Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin with the Girl Scouts

Image

One in three struggles to buy diapers, a local group looks to help with a diaper drive

Image

INDOT holds Terre Haute job fair

Image

Knox County holds first homeless task force meeting

Image

Nearly $3,000 in damages reported as Clark County cemetery vandalized

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Vigo County K-9 Blaze receives recertification

Image

Ivy Tech's partnership with Vigo County Parks gains support

Image

New Pilot/Taco Bell opens in Marshall

Image

Staying safe during bonfire season

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator