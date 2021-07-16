New Park and Walking Trail in Vermillion County

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vermillion County hosted a ribbon-cutting for their newest park and walking trail on Tuesday. The newest addition to the county is named Trailhead. This is a two-acre park that has all different tree species that are native to the Hoosier state. Officials tell me they hope to add more to the park before too long. "We're going to have a paved walking path through those trees and then every so often there will be a kiosk with a page from a storybook that parents and kids can come read together," said Eric Shideler, the Vermillion County Conservation Director.