New Owner of Historic Bridgeton Building

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Last week Mike Roe, the owner of the Bridgeton Mill, bought the historic Dr. Crooks building in Bridgeton. The Dr. Crooks building was originally built in 1869 and has been across the street from the Mill ever since.

Roe says he views the building as a piece of American history, and he hopes to be able to share it with the community.

"Eventually, we're thinking an Airbnb upstairs, maybe a full-time antique shop or something inside the building," says Roe.

Being able to use the building to make money will help offset the cost of owning a piece of history.

"Keep the history but make the money. It's kind of the American way," said Roe.

For more immediate plans, Roe hopes to be able to showcase the building at the Bridgeton Country Christmas. That is November 26th to the 28th and December 3rd to the 5th. For more information on the Bridgeton Country Christmas, click here.