Many are hoping a new mural in honor of breast cancer will bring hope back to an old community

A mural in honor of breast cancer awareness is being painted near Twelve Points. Many are hoping this will start to bring life back to the community.

Posted: May. 11, 2019 8:53 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Residents of Twelve Points in Terre Haute say it is a place in need of revitalization. 

One local group called Twelve Points Revitalization Initiative, with local artists Jack Deckard, is making it a goal to bring beauty back to this neighborhood. 

On the corner side of the old upholstery shop, Deckard is painting a mural. 

It will be of angel wings in honor of breast cancer awareness. 

It is going to take about a month to finish but the co-founder of the group, Sarah Jane-Kiger, believes this mural is going to be great step in restoring her beloved community. 

"You have a sense of community that runs through your veins. Having grown up in this area I wanted to d something to give back," said Jane-Kiger. 

So far there is only the outline of the mural painted. 

It's already attracting the attention of others. 

"It kind of hit home. This is kind of that spot for all the people that needed something like that in their lives," said Cheyenne Overton.

The group wants this mural to bring hope to people.

"It takes a village to raise a child, it takes that same to revitalize a community," said Jane-Kiger. 

If you would like to volunteer, have any questions or would like more information, here's the group's email 12PRI1015@gmail.com. 

