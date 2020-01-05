Clear

New Miss Indiana State Fair Queen crowned, Miss Parke County makes top 10

Miss Vanderburgh County, Claudia Duncan, earned the top spot. Miss Parke County, Ellen Rohr, made the top 10.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Miss Indiana State Fair Queen was crowned Sunday.

Miss Vanderburgh County, Claudia Duncan, earned the top spot.

In her new role, Duncan will promote the Indiana State Fair by traveling across the state in June and July.

All of our local fair queens also competed.

Miss Parke County, Ellen Rohr, made the top 10.

