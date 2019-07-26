New Meadows based business holds Friday night open house

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Terre Haute business held an open house on Friday night.
It was for the Ceci & Co. - The Beauty Bar in the Meadows Shopping Center.
There were people on hand to answer questions about skincare lines and different medical treatments.
It was all part of their grand opening celebration.
