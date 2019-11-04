Clear

New Marshall restaurant looks to take residents back to the 1960s

It's a 60s themed diner that specializes in different kinds of hot dogs.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A new Illinois restaurant has opened its doors.

Harlow's Diner celebrated with a grand opening on Monday.

It's a 60s themed diner that specializes in different kinds of hot dogs. Owner Darla Smith opened it in honor of Darrell and Rogene Harlow.

They were the owners of the first Dog N' Suds in Marshall. While it isn't the same food, the coney sauce is the same recipe her parents used there.

"My mom always kept that recipe secret. It was her own recipe, she kept it in her lock bock. So when she passed away, she left it to each of her three girls. So I thought that was a way to honor my parents and let her legacy live on by continuing her coney dogs," Smith said.

She told us this diner was all about sharing memories with her children and grandchildren.

The 60s theme goes deep - right down to the way they serve their drinks.

The restaurant is cash only.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Robinson
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 47°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Casey
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Marshall
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Monday Night Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Food for Fines

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Banner unveiled in honor of National Adoption Month

Image

New Marshall restaurant looks to take residents back to the 1960s

Image

ISU Volleyball

Image

Three World War II veterans set to take part in Terre Haute's Veterans Day Parade

Image

VU Hoops

Image

VCSC Meeting

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Penske

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

Halloween Events in the Wabash Valley

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

${article.thumbnail.title}

What is the possible economic impact of a casino in Vigo County?

${article.thumbnail.title}

The school referendum question: What would it cost you, and what would the benefit be to Vigo County kids?

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook

Image

Farmer says Hoosier harvest may not be as bad as predicted