New Marshall restaurant looks to take residents back to the 1960s

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A new Illinois restaurant has opened its doors.

Harlow's Diner celebrated with a grand opening on Monday.

It's a 60s themed diner that specializes in different kinds of hot dogs. Owner Darla Smith opened it in honor of Darrell and Rogene Harlow.

They were the owners of the first Dog N' Suds in Marshall. While it isn't the same food, the coney sauce is the same recipe her parents used there.

"My mom always kept that recipe secret. It was her own recipe, she kept it in her lock bock. So when she passed away, she left it to each of her three girls. So I thought that was a way to honor my parents and let her legacy live on by continuing her coney dogs," Smith said.

She told us this diner was all about sharing memories with her children and grandchildren.

The 60s theme goes deep - right down to the way they serve their drinks.

The restaurant is cash only.