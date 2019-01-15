New Marshall pool receives its new slide

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Right now, we are dealing with winter weather...but the Town of Marshall, Illinois is gearing up for summer.

Crews have delivered the slide for the new community pool.

It is one stop in the process to replace the town's old pool.

The plan for the new facility includes a splash pad and a climbing wall.

Organizers say they hope to have the pool open this summer.