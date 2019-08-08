Clear

New Map Shows Areas with Higher Risk of Sunburn

Now NASA has partnered with the Center for Disease Control to determine what areas are at the most risk for dangerous sunlight.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 6:49 PM
Posted By: Brady Harp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Skin cancer is a common form of cancer in the United States and ultraviolet sunlight is a major cause of the sickness.

Now NASA has partnered with the Center for Disease Control to determine what areas are at the most risk for dangerous sunlight. The CDC and NASA have released a map of the entire United States showing how high much dangerous sunlight each area gets.

Think of it as a guide showing where you are more likely to get a sunburn. Ultraviolet sunlight is dangerous to human skin causing sunburn and cancer.

The map can be found on the CDC's National Public Health tracking network website. The information is from the year 2005 to 2015.
Using this map you can easily see where in the Wabash Valley you are most at risk for sunburns during sunny days. The general trend is the farther south you go the more dangerous sunlight you get.

In Indiana Knox, county and the Vincennes area saw the most dangerous amount of dangerous sunlight compared to neighboring counties in 2015. In Illinois Crawford, Jasper, and Lawrence counties saw higher risks for sunburn in 2015.

You can use past year's trends to determine which areas have a higher risk for sunburn. Remember always make sure you are taking the necessary steps to help keep yourself safe.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin - We need rain

Image

New Map Shows Areas with Higher Risk of Sunburn

Image

Cicada Season Begins

Image

T.J. Maxx rand opening and donation

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Mark Alesia takes over as head of ISU's communications department

Image

Rob McMullen hired as interim 911 director in Knox County

Image

New stoplight in place on U.S. 41 in Vigo County

Image

Vincennes road partially reopens as construction continues

Image

Danville, Illinois moves back the deadline for casino proposals

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal