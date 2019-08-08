New Map Shows Areas with Higher Risk of Sunburn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Skin cancer is a common form of cancer in the United States and ultraviolet sunlight is a major cause of the sickness.

Now NASA has partnered with the Center for Disease Control to determine what areas are at the most risk for dangerous sunlight. The CDC and NASA have released a map of the entire United States showing how high much dangerous sunlight each area gets.

Think of it as a guide showing where you are more likely to get a sunburn. Ultraviolet sunlight is dangerous to human skin causing sunburn and cancer.

The map can be found on the CDC's National Public Health tracking network website. The information is from the year 2005 to 2015.

Using this map you can easily see where in the Wabash Valley you are most at risk for sunburns during sunny days. The general trend is the farther south you go the more dangerous sunlight you get.

In Indiana Knox, county and the Vincennes area saw the most dangerous amount of dangerous sunlight compared to neighboring counties in 2015. In Illinois Crawford, Jasper, and Lawrence counties saw higher risks for sunburn in 2015.

You can use past year's trends to determine which areas have a higher risk for sunburn. Remember always make sure you are taking the necessary steps to help keep yourself safe.