New Loogootee library nears completion

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - Work on the new Loogootee library is almost complete. In fact, workers only have a few steps left to call this job complete.

Flooring and bathrooms are all that are needed to be installed on the inside. Outside crews are laying concrete to finish up the parking lot. After that comes the task of moving all those books from the old library to the new.

Staff says they will get help from a number of volunteers, including some from community corrections. They say if all goes well the doors will be open by late November.

The library has hoped to raise $200,000 for the building's downpayment. So far they've reached $154,000. They hope the remaining fundraising will raise the rest.

Library board president pat hale says, "we're thrilled. We're just kind of shellshocked. But it's a reality. So what is so wonderful is that the project is on target. And we've been told that hardly ever happens so that makes us feel really really good."

The library is holding a fundraiser on October 5th at the St. John's Center. The event begins at 6:00 pm.