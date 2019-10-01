Clear

New Loogootee library nears completion

Library officials hope to see the facility open by the end of November.

Posted: Oct 1, 2019 6:42 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - Work on the new Loogootee library is almost complete. In fact, workers only have a few steps left to call this job complete.

Flooring and bathrooms are all that are needed to be installed on the inside. Outside crews are laying concrete to finish up the parking lot. After that comes the task of moving all those books from the old library to the new.

Staff says they will get help from a number of volunteers, including some from community corrections. They say if all goes well the doors will be open by late November.

The library has hoped to raise $200,000 for the building's downpayment. So far they've reached $154,000. They hope the remaining fundraising will raise the rest.

Library board president pat hale says, "we're thrilled. We're just kind of shellshocked. But it's a reality. So what is so wonderful is that the project is on target. And we've been told that hardly ever happens so that makes us feel really really good."

The library is holding a fundraiser on October 5th at the St. John's Center. The event begins at 6:00 pm.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Rockville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Brazil
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Another Warm Night
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin from the pool

Image

'Safety in a tree stand that’s the important thing': Hunting safety tips

Image

New Loogootee library nears completion

Image

Previewing the Hand Up Music Benefit

Image

YMCA partners with Northview High School to improve youth basketball program

Image

CBS News 22 Push Up Challenge

Image

FAFSA starts accepting applications for college aid

Image

Students take part in College Career Day

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Set-up underway for annual Covered Bridge Festival

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Handlers remember K-9 partners at special service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Voice of WTHI-TV, Ed Hopkins, dies at 68

${article.thumbnail.title}

Be patient, slow down for farm equipment this harvest season

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say