Clear

New Linton store with plans to open in March set to hold hiring event

The company is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday.

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 1:43 PM
Updated: Feb. 4, 2019 1:51 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A new store in Linton, Indiana is looking to fill positions before it opens.

We've told you that Gordmans has plans to move into Linton.

It is an apparel and home decor store.

The company is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday.

It starts at 11:00 a.m. and lasts through 7:00 p.m. at 2145 East State High 54 in Linton.

You are encouraged to apply online first, but walk-ins are welcome.

They hope to open in March.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 56°
Robinson
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 55°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 56°
Casey
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 54°
Brazil
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 56°
Marshall
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 56°
Another mild day, but rain moves in!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Madonna Fulford back in court

Image

Monday Afternoon Weather

Image

Hey Kevin 2-1

Image

Group spreads kindness in the community

Image

F.A.B.S Otter Creek Middle School Feb. 6th, 4:30pm-7pm 4801 N Lafayette Street

Image

"We want as much traffic flow in that area as possible." City councilman pushes for two-way traffic

Image

All You Need to Know for Monday

Image

Rain moves in, still windy. High: 60°

Image

Sunday Night Weather Update

Image

Men make NFL history

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies