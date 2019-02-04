New Linton store with plans to open in March set to hold hiring event

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A new store in Linton, Indiana is looking to fill positions before it opens.
We've told you that Gordmans has plans to move into Linton.
It is an apparel and home decor store.
The company is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday.
It starts at 11:00 a.m. and lasts through 7:00 p.m. at 2145 East State High 54 in Linton.
You are encouraged to apply online first, but walk-ins are welcome.
They hope to open in March.
