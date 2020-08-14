New Knox County program to recognize 'Unsung Heroes'

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - There is a new way to recognize local 'Unsung Heroes,' and there is even a cash prize up for grabs.

The United Way of Knox County is behind the Unsung Heroes recognition contest.

It was created to honor area service workers who display excellence in service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This includes waiters, waitresses, servers, and delivery people.

For 10 weeks, starting next week - one submitted name will be drawn. The selected person will win $250.

To submit a person's name, all you have to do is text the worker's name and where they work to 812-899-1109.

Prize money was donated from the McCormick Community Leader Award.

To learn more, click here.