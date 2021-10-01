New Interest in Ivermectin is impacting the supply for local vets and livestock

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI-TV)- Meghan Holscher Bilyeu is the office manager at Airport Veterinary Clinic in Terre Haute. Early this summer, she began to notice that Ivermectin was hard to find.

"The summer when we tried to order some Ivermectin products," she said. "And we weren't able to get our hands on them. I was a little concerned. I thought that's kinda strange."

Holscher Bilyeu contributed this to the growing interest in Ivermectin and its relation to COVID-19.

Ivermectin is an anti-parasite drug. Versions for both humans and animals exist.

For humans, the drug can be used to treat diseases caused by parasitic worms, like lice. In pets, the drug can be used to treat heartworm diseases.

Recently, online groups have suggested using Ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19 in humans. While the FDA has not approved the drug to treat COVID, many people are still purchasing it. Some are even purchasing animal versions.

The animal versions of these drugs contain a much higher dosage. The FDA warns that this can be highly toxic for humans.

With the supply of the drug low, animals with parasites cannot be treated. Holscher Bilyeu said food producers are now having to take drastic measures.

"Basically, they are slaughtering their animals because there is nothing else they can do," she said.

Holscher Bilyeu said this is concerning because many animals are too young for this to happen. Food producers have to make this choice, though, because that kind of meat cannot be in our food.

For now, Holscher Bileyu has bought an extra supply of the drug. But, if the problem continues, she said the clinic will have to rethink how to treat patients.

"We're just going to have to completely revamp the routine and find new medication," she said. "And that can be challenging."

There are several studies on human Ivermectin and COVID-19, but each has varying results. Earlier this year, the World Health Organization recommended the drug only be used to treat COVID-19 in clinical trials. As always, you should always consult your doctor before trying new medications or treatment.