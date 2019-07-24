Clear

Vigo County government offices were attacked by ransomware...what happens next?

Posted: Jul 24, 2019 6:12 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-- Details about the malware program (virus) that attacked the Vigo County Government Center have been released. Tuesday morning, when the attack occurred, there was still a lot of uncertainty about what exactly had happened and who was all affected.

News 10 spoke with President of the Vigo County Commissioners Brad Anderson Wednesday morning, and he brought some clarity to the situation. 

The type of malware that attacked the Government Center and Courthouse was Ransomware. This is a type of malicious software designed to deny access to a system until a ransom is paid. 

LINK | CYBER EXPERT TALKS HOW TO AVOID MALWARE AS VIGO COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES ATTACKED

The county is covered by cyber insurance and no extra costs will be paid. 

The Government Center was informed of the type of specific malware that attacked them around 2:30 on Wednesday morning. They brought in an additional company to assist the I.T. Department, and they were able to get most of the virus stopped. They both have been working continuously on fixing this issue for more than 36 hours. 

The virus affected the Courthouse, the Government Center, and emails throughout the county. Commissioner Anderson is optimistic, however, that the Government Center will avoid much damage. 

"Our I.T. Department has done a tremendous job," Anderson said, "It doesn't look like as much was affected as we thought. We feel that we will be able to bring probably everything back."

Anderson said the cause of the Malware is still unknown, however, he believes an employee clicked on something they shouldn't have and left their computer open. 

The county was also made aware that they weren't the only ones this virus attacked.  "Laporte, Indiana just had it happen," Anderson stated, "We are getting reports from the Indiana State Police that several counties and cities have been hit too."

Through all the inconvenience of this malware attack, Anderson believes the Center will be back to normal in no time. "We should hopefully be back in business next week with all the computers up."

The county still has to sift through hundreds of computers to track down the little information that was lost. This could take a few days to several weeks. 

