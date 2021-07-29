New Indianapolis hotel will feature restaurant themed with a Terre Haute icon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - A new hotel is coming to downtown Indianapolis, and it will pay tribute to some Wabash Valley celebrities.
Hotel Indy is set to open in October. It will feature a restaurant named "The Hulman," named after Terre Haute native Tony Hulman Jr. and the Hulman family.
Info about The Hulman from Hotel Indy's website
At The Hulman, you will be immersed in an edgy and uncommon atmosphere, inspired by the
independent spirit of the iconic Hulman-George family. Through the lens of sportsmanship and a
deep devotion to the city of Indianapolis – guests will simultaneously experience the Circle City’s
rich history intertwined with Hotel Indy’s modern luxury and charm.
The Hulman’s Executive Chef Patrick Russ brings more than two decades of culinary expertise to
his cuisine. Adding unique flair and flavor to every dish, Russ curates a thoughtful and innovative
Indianapolis-inspired menu.
Beyond the unique dining room experience, refined private dining is available for your most
intimate celebrations. Rather dine al-fresco? Relax and enjoy unexpected dishes at The Paddock,
the hotels uniquely designed outdoor courtyard.
Several other Indiana icons will also be featured at the hotel.
The hotel has 90 rooms, a coffee bar, and even a rooftop bar.
