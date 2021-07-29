New Indianapolis hotel will feature restaurant themed with a Terre Haute icon

Info about The Hulman from Hotel Indy's website

At The Hulman, you will be immersed in an edgy and uncommon atmosphere, inspired by the

independent spirit of the iconic Hulman-George family. Through the lens of sportsmanship and a

deep devotion to the city of Indianapolis – guests will simultaneously experience the Circle City’s

rich history intertwined with Hotel Indy’s modern luxury and charm.

The Hulman’s Executive Chef Patrick Russ brings more than two decades of culinary expertise to

his cuisine. Adding unique flair and flavor to every dish, Russ curates a thoughtful and innovative

Indianapolis-inspired menu.

Beyond the unique dining room experience, refined private dining is available for your most

intimate celebrations. Rather dine al-fresco? Relax and enjoy unexpected dishes at The Paddock,

the hotels uniquely designed outdoor courtyard.