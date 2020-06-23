New Indiana website works to get Hoosier veterans into the workforce

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Each year, hundreds of thousands of service members leave the military. Nearly half of them face some period of unemployment.

A new and improved website will connect Hoosier veterans with careers.

On Tuesday, Indiana's Lieutenant Governor announced this new website.

The new site comes as people start to re-enter the workforce after COVID-19.

The site includes open jobs and the skills required. It also offers information about education and training to meet those requirements.