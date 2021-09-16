New Indiana eviction task force works to keep people in their homes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- On September 14th the Indiana supreme court established a 9 member eviction task force. Their goal is to provide landlords and tenants access to federal assistance resources including millions of dollars in federal funding.

Since march of 2020 there have been more than 59,000 eviction filings across the Hoosier state.

The task force will help landlords and tenants resolve their issues by creating a pre-eviction diversion program. The chair for the task force Judge Bob Altice says many Hoosiers are in need of assistance.

"The issue that we've identified is one how to notify the public that there is rent assistance available how to get them to the right spot and then how to make the money flow so we can get the money to those who need it" says Altice. The money distributed to those in need comes from the U.S department of treasury's emergency rental assistance program.

Altice says an increase in evictions can lead to more problems statewide including homelessness and child welfare issues.

"Homelessness really triggers a lot of bad things everything from the department child's services getting involved, kids missing school so it really is a crisis situation," says Altice.

The task force's recommendations on how to implement the program will need to be submitted to the high court on January 17th.

If you are a tenant or landlord going through an eviction click here for resources to help.