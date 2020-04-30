Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

New Indiana coronavirus order won’t ban tighter local rules

Any easing of Indiana’s statewide stay-at-home order won’t limit the authority of city or county officials from imposing tighter restrictions in their attempts to slow the coronavirus that has killed at least 1,000 people across the state, the governor said Thursday.

Posted: Apr 30, 2020 4:45 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Any easing of Indiana’s statewide stay-at-home order won’t limit the authority of city or county officials from imposing tighter restrictions in their attempts to slow the coronavirus that has killed at least 1,000 people across the state, the governor said Thursday.

Gov. Eric Holcomb is poised to announce on Friday modifications to the business and travel restrictions that have been in place since March 25 as a growing number of states are loosening their shutdown orders.

Indianapolis officials, however, extended the city’s stay-at-home order on Thursday by two weeks through May 15, saying the state’s largest city was still experiencing too many COVID-19 cases to safely relax restrictions. Some other cities and counties around the state also have adopted rules responding to outbreaks in their communities.

Holcomb said he supported Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s decision and that the new state order wouldn’t strip away local authority.

“Local jurisdictions can always be stricter than what we have said,” Holcomb said. “This has been the case, not just once, in the state of Indiana. We’ll seek to 100% of the time work with those local officials.”

Holcomb spoke Thursday from Kokomo, where he joined Vice President Mike Pence in touring a General Motors electronics plant that’s been converted to produce critical care ventilators for hospitals around the country.

Holcomb said his changes to statewide restrictions will be “methodical” and come in stages, but did not provide any details

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Confirmed Cases: 17182

Reported Deaths: 964
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Marion5295305
Lake178681
Cass11253
Hamilton74660
Hendricks65833
St. Joseph62017
Johnson56362
Allen52843
Madison40948
Clark28813
Elkhart2817
Bartholomew24112
Porter2326
Hancock2139
LaPorte2095
Decatur19927
Shelby19412
Boone18620
Floyd17416
Howard1695
Delaware15613
Morgan1404
Vanderburgh1311
Jackson1281
Harrison1277
Monroe1228
Grant1209
Dearborn1036
Tippecanoe1022
Miami1000
Franklin967
Lawrence9413
Ripley925
Warrick8814
Jennings742
Noble6811
Orange649
Putnam634
Vigo626
Greene556
Daviess4711
Newton465
Jasper451
White430
Washington410
Scott412
Montgomery400
Wabash381
Henry371
Wayne363
Clinton361
Kosciusko331
Rush311
Fayette284
Marshall281
Jefferson260
Fulton260
LaGrange242
Pulaski230
Owen221
Steuben221
Carroll211
Dubois210
Knox200
Clay191
Crawford180
DeKalb181
Tipton181
Sullivan160
Starke161
Whitley161
Randolph152
Brown151
Switzerland150
Jay140
Parke120
Warren111
Fountain102
Perry100
Posey90
Huntington92
Benton80
Blackford81
Martin70
Adams71
Union70
Vermillion70
Gibson60
Spencer50
Wells50
Ohio40
Pike10
Unassigned00

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Confirmed Cases: 50358

Reported Deaths: 2215
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Cook348801516
Lake3382128
DuPage2870142
Will2369148
Kane141245
McHenry58833
St. Clair44229
Winnebago39210
Rock Island3699
Unassigned3540
Kankakee32625
Madison32419
Kendall2557
Sangamon1699
Randolph1381
Champaign1206
Ogle1111
Macon10511
Clinton1011
McLean943
DeKalb901
Boone899
Peoria852
Jackson827
Jefferson8111
Whiteside765
Monroe6910
Warren560
LaSalle491
Jasper444
Knox410
Tazewell403
Adams400
Henry390
Grundy320
Macoupin300
Christian304
Marion290
Cass290
Stephenson290
Williamson290
Iroquois250
Montgomery251
Lee230
Coles221
Morgan221
Livingston201
Perry180
Pulaski170
Fayette162
Vermilion161
Douglas140
McDonough130
Woodford121
Jo Daviess120
Jersey121
Bureau110
Mason110
Union110
Ford101
Shelby101
Crawford100
Washington100
Carroll92
Franklin80
Piatt70
Logan70
Mercer70
Menard70
Effingham61
Bond61
Moultrie50
Clark50
Hancock50
Marshall40
Massac40
Henderson40
Johnson40
Saline30
Cumberland30
Fulton30
Alexander30
Lawrence30
Greene30
Richland30
De Witt30
Clay20
Hamilton20
White20
Gallatin20
Wayne20
Hardin10
Wabash10
Stark10
Schuyler10
Pike10
Calhoun10
Terre Haute
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Robinson
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Casey
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Brazil
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 53°
Marshall
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Gradual Clearing and Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

"Stolen Innocence," A tribute poem to first responders, frontliners, and medical workers

Image

Local humane society receives grant

Image

Indiana to hold free fishing day this weekend

Image

Three local universities receive portion of Duke Energy grant

Image

Experts say knowing when to seek mental help is important

Image

Immunity and the coronavirus

Image

'I knew it was bad but I wasn't afraid'; Woman speaks out after recovering from COVID-19

Image

Is Vigo County a COVID-19 hot spot?

Image

Two companies partner to deliver pizza and drinks to local first responders

Image

Thursday Evening Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Watch Now | Special Report: Coronavirus in the Wabash Valley; Your questions answered.

${article.thumbnail.title}

News 10 wants to see your creativity shine

${article.thumbnail.title}

Carnation sales canceled for Terre Haute breast cancer group due to COVID-19...here's how you can still donate

Image

Community gathers to say final goodbyes to Terre Haute hero

Image

What does a stay at home order mean in Indiana? Here are some frequently asked questions (and answers)

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak