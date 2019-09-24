New Indiana Guard leader picked after predecessor forced out

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new leader has been named for the Indiana National Guard, a month after his predecessor resigned under pressure following claims that he retaliated against a staffer for reporting his alleged affair with a subordinate.
Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office announced Tuesday that Col. R. Dale Lyles will become Indiana’s adjutant general and promoted to brigadier general effective Oct. 1. Lyles is a 32-year military veteran who most recently has been deputy chief of staff for operations at the National Guard Bureau in Washington.
Holcomb says he’s confident Lyles has the leadership skills and ethical character to lead the Indiana Guard.
Lyles replaces Maj. Gen. Courtney Carr, who retired at Holcomb’s request last month. A lawsuit claims false accusations and intimidation by Carr against the woman who reported his alleged affair.
