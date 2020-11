WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Starting Sunday, new COVID-19 restrictions will be put in place in Indiana.

If you are in an 'orange' county, both indoor and outdoor events are limited to 50 people. Any indoor extracurricular activity is limited to 25.

Red counties, like Clay, are limited to 25 people at events.

With all of these restrictions, face coverings and social distancing will be required.

