New Indiana COVID-19 metrics county-by-county metrics are in

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The State of Indiana released its latest COVID-19 county status map on Wednesday.

Most Indiana counties remained in the blue (the best status) or moved back to a lower status.

Martin County is yellow after it was the only local county in the orange status.

Clay, Daviess, and Greene remained in the yellow status.

Parke and Vermillion are back into the blue.

These numbers are based on seven-day positivity rates and weekly case numbers.

These metrics help the state track possible areas of concern. See the latest numbers here.