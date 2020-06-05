New Illinois resource helps people who are out of work train for new jobs

A new resource in Illinois will help people train for jobs.

It is geared toward Illinois residents who lost their jobs due to COVID-19.

The state is partnering with the online learning platform, 'Coursera.' People can enroll in free virtual training courses.

Job seekers across the state will have access to accredited online workforce development and IT courses.

It's through the Get Hired Illinois portal. Registration is available through September. All courses need to be completed by the end of this year.

