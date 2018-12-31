New Illinois gun laws take effect Jan. 1

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - 253 new Illinois laws take effect Tuesday. Some of those new laws deal with firearms.

Under one new law, there will be a 72-hour waiting period for all gun purchases.

News 10’s Heather Good sat down with new Clark County Sheriff Bill Brown to get his take on the change.

Sheriff Brown says, "If we think about the seventy-two hour waiting period as being a deterrent to crime, if that's their intent, then I think that they've wasted their time."

He says the many law-abiding gun owners will wait but criminals will just find guns elsewhere.

Illinois is joining roughly a dozen other states with the adoption of a red flag law. It allows family members or police to ask a judge to temporarily remove firearms from a person they think could be dangerous.

Martinsville, Illinois resident, and gun owner Rocky Johnson says, "I can agree to that. You know, people change over the years. You could be stable and buy a gun and something happens in your life and it could change that. I would agree with that law."

Sheriff Brown points out these proceeding can be done without the person being notified. If a judge approves the petition the guns would be confiscated immediately.

Sheriff Brown says, "We're all allowed due process and when there is somebody going before a judge and you're not able to be there to defend yourself than that potentially could be an issue with due process."

A follow-up hearing would need to take place within 14 days, at which time a person could defend themselves.

Sheriff Brown says police have worked with people suffering from mental health problems without a law like this on the books so it's unclear what impact this new law will leave.