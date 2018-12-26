New Illinois car-seat law goes into effect next week

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A new law in Illinois that will help keep young children safe on the roads will go into effect next week.

The Illinois Child Passenger Protection Act says children must be rear facing until the age of two.

It does still require all children un the age of eight to be in the proper safety seats.

Illinois State Police say the difference is there's no weight limit included in the new law...just age.

The previous law required kids to remain in rear-facing seats up to one-year-old and 20 pounds.

The law goes into effect starting January 1st.