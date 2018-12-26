WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A new law in Illinois that will help keep young children safe on the roads will go into effect next week.
The Illinois Child Passenger Protection Act says children must be rear facing until the age of two.
It does still require all children un the age of eight to be in the proper safety seats.
Illinois State Police say the difference is there's no weight limit included in the new law...just age.
The previous law required kids to remain in rear-facing seats up to one-year-old and 20 pounds.
The law goes into effect starting January 1st.
Related Content
- New Illinois car-seat law goes into effect next week
- More than 200 laws now in effect in Illinois
- New Illinois law promotes safety during car rides
- Activists seek injunction against Illinois abortion law
- New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st
- Illinois group hopes to pass child custody law
- Christian group files US complaint on Illinois abortion law
- Comparing Illinois and Indiana Gun Laws: Possession and Purchase
- Comparing Illinois and Indiana Gun Law: Handgun Carry
- New Illinois law allows medical marijuana pain prescriptions
Scroll for more content...