New Illinois Lottery ticket supports police memorials, funds

CHICAGO (AP) — The Illinois Lottery has launched an instant ticket intended to support police memorials and families of officers who were injured or died in the line of duty.
Lottery and law enforcement officials, as well as other city and state leaders, held a ceremonial unveiling Monday at the Gold Star Families Memorial and Park in Chicago.
Lottery officials say all profits from sales of Blue police memorial tickets go toward the memorials and families. Individual tickets are $2, and the top prize is $20,000.
The tickets are available at roughly 7,200 retail outlets.
Lottery officials say the Blue ticket joins a portfolio of instant tickets that have raised about $50 million for special causes.
