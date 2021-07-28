New ISU program introducing students to agriculture and horticulture

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Bluestem Internship Program is a first of its kind at Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana. The university's Office of Sustainability, Multicultural Services & Programs, and the Charles E. Brown African American Cultural Center came together to develop a program that gives students a hands-on learning experience on the history and process of agriculture and horticulture. One intern told News 10 that the program gave her a new appreciation for farmers across the country.

"This internship has not only exposed me to the knowledge part of it, but it helped me to appreciate the work that is being done to provide food. Food is such an essential need for the entire nation and experiencing this has helped me appreciate the work that farmers do," said Chinwe "Phebe" Ibe-Ohanebo, an ISU international student studying public health.

"This was completely new for me. I've never been exposed to farming before or anything like that. [However], sustainability was something that I had an interest in for a bit," Ibe-Ohanebo went on.

According to Garrett Hurley, the Sustainability Coordinator for the ISU Sustainability Office, the internship program provides a resource for students from various backgrounds to get involved in agriculture.

"Even when you look at getting students and people in general involved in agricultural spaces, folks from marginalized backgrounds typically don't opt into those opportunities because of a lot of systemic issues that exist for people getting involved," Hurley explained.

Although this was new territory for Ibe-Ohanebo, she quickly became passionate about reaping the benefits of one tiny little seed.

Ibe-Ohanebo said, "watching how we started on an empty plot and now it's all covered, and we've harvested a whole lot of cucumbers and peppers. It's exciting to see."

The Bluestem interns grow their produce on a garden lot at the ISU Community Garden. The harvest collected is donated to the Sycamore Food Pantry. So far, they've donated over 300 pounds of harvested produce to the Sycamore Food Pantry.

"It's a great feeling to be a part of the team that helps provide for people in need," Ibe-Ohanebo said.

If you'd like to garden but don't have space for it, you can use a garden plot at the ISU Community Garden for free! You can find more information here.