New ISU program gives students a hands-on opportunity with law enforcement

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A new digital forensic investigation program is preparing Indiana State University students for their future careers.

Three Cyber-Criminiolgy students were sworn in at the Vigo County Superior Court on Friday.

They will help local law enforcement recover and review evidence from ongoing investigations and prosecutions in Vigo County.

They told us they are excited to take on the opportunity.

"Great opportunity. It gives us the real-world experience that we would not get any other way. It's a great partnership and we are really excited for it. We are also going to come out of it with a lot of new skills and knowledge that we wouldn't have had before," Courtney Hughes said.

They will begin training this summer and will officially start their one-year internship during the fall semester.