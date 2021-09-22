New ISU Program Supports LGBTQ Community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Indiana State University is taking steps to make its campus more LGBTQ-friendly.

The Sycamore SafeZone is a new program designed to, not only support the LGBTQ+ community but also create allies.

Allies are people who support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer individuals.

The Sycamore SafeZone consists of three levels. Each level educates the participants on the stereotypes, experiences, and issues of the LGBTQ community.

Drew Taylor, the Sycamore SafeZone coordinator, said he hopes the program creates active allies.

"Being an ally can be a verb," he said. "It means being an active ally. Looking for disparities, looking for inequities of how we can make life better for those that are marginalized."

For more information and workshop dates, click here.