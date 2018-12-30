Clear

New IL law aims to protect pets

More than 250 new Illinois laws go into effect January 1st. One law aims to protect pets left in dangerous weather conditions.

Posted: Dec. 30, 2018 6:46 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - More than 250 new Illinois laws go into effect January 1st. One law aims to protect pets left in dangerous weather conditions.

The law allows police to take temporary custody of dogs or cats if they are exposed to weather conditions that could cause injury or death.

News 10’s Heather Good sat down with Clark County Sheriff Bill Brown to learn more about the law.

He explains, under the new law, law enforcement can go onto a property to seize an animal without a search warrant. Police would then have to get the animal to a veterinarian and notify the pet's owner as soon as possible.

Sheriff Brown says the law could create headaches for some rural departments.

"For example, the Clark County Sheriff's Office, we don't transport dogs and cats. We have an animal control warden who comes out and has a truck and is equipped to transport dogs. So, it can create some issues. Some places may not have places to take them so it can create some issues for logistics."

Sheriff Brown says he does not foresee a shortage of resources being an issue for Clark County.

He also notes that just because an animal is outside, it does not necessarily mean an animal is being neglected. He says each call will be handled on a case by case basis.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Robinson
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 26°
Rockville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Casey
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 32°
Marshall
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Sun to end the weekend, but rain is on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

News 10 Sunday Morning Weather

Image

ONB/GPB Classic Championship Day

Image

Wabash Valley Classic

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

Top Story of 2018: the death of Officer Rob Pitts

Image

Magic of Reading show inspires kids

Image

Sheriff shares thoughts before leaving office

Image

60 firefighters respond to blaze

Image

Events planned for those grieving loss of three teens

Image

Prayer Vigil held for teens killed in accident

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU grad dead, attacked by lion

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: victims in fatal Sullivan County accident identified

Image

Knox County Sheriff talks about leaving position in the new year

Image

Top Vigo County Crime Stories of 2018

${article.thumbnail.title}

Home, dogs gone after massive fire

${article.thumbnail.title}

Central Illinois residents recoup after tornado outbreak