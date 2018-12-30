New IL law aims to protect pets

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - More than 250 new Illinois laws go into effect January 1st. One law aims to protect pets left in dangerous weather conditions.

The law allows police to take temporary custody of dogs or cats if they are exposed to weather conditions that could cause injury or death.

News 10’s Heather Good sat down with Clark County Sheriff Bill Brown to learn more about the law.

He explains, under the new law, law enforcement can go onto a property to seize an animal without a search warrant. Police would then have to get the animal to a veterinarian and notify the pet's owner as soon as possible.

Sheriff Brown says the law could create headaches for some rural departments.

"For example, the Clark County Sheriff's Office, we don't transport dogs and cats. We have an animal control warden who comes out and has a truck and is equipped to transport dogs. So, it can create some issues. Some places may not have places to take them so it can create some issues for logistics."

Sheriff Brown says he does not foresee a shortage of resources being an issue for Clark County.

He also notes that just because an animal is outside, it does not necessarily mean an animal is being neglected. He says each call will be handled on a case by case basis.