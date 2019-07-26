New Hobby Lobby planned for Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Vincennes will soon have a new place to shop.

News 10 has confirmed a Hobby Lobby is planned on the southeast side of town.

It will be located between Kimmel Road and Main Street.

Hobby Lobby has submitted a land ease permit in that location.

That permit says the facility will be around 50,000 square feet.

We reached out to the Vincennes inspector's office.

They told us Hobby Lobby is currently working to get its building permit ready to go.