New History Center holds open house, mayor pledges $100,000 from the city

TERRE H|AUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Progress is moving forward for the new location of the Vigo County Historical Society.

News 10 received a tour of the location Friday.

We spoke with the center's development director, Susan Tingley.

She says exhibits haven't been moved over yet, but walls and signage have been placed.

Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett announced the city will be donating around $100,000 to the center.

"It's really exciting to see it coming together and to see the exhibit spaces come together. Of course, we've got a lot of work to do with bringing all of the artifacts over and setting up the exhibits. But it's just so wonderful to see this project coming to fruition," Tingley said.

Mayor Bennett presented the organization with a $50,000 check on Friday.

The city will donate more money once the next phase of the project is complete.