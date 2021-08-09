New historic stories exhibit is now on display

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (WTHI) - Local community members can now enjoy a unique historical exhibit for a limited time.

In partnership with Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and the Sisters of Providence of Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, the Swope Art Museum in Terre Haute is now showcasing “Stories from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Historic District" to the community.

The Historic District represents a large collection of architectural design by Bohlen and Son of Indianapolis.

The exhibit presents pieces of history showcased through architectural drawings, photos, and original design elements from the Historic District.

This new exhibit will be open to the public until Monday, October 4. For more information, click here.