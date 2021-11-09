New High Tech Crime Unit Comes to Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Vigo County prosecutors are getting help to solve crimes.

The Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council chose Vigo County as one of ten new high-tech crime units in the state. These units are for processing digital evidence, like information from phones, computers or security cameras.

These new hubs will also partner with local universities. In Vigo County, the hub will partner with Indiana State University to offer students hands-on experiences with investigations and gathering evidence.

Terry Modesitt, Vigo County Prosecutor, said the extra help from students will only help prosectors with their cases.

"We're just in a situation now," he said. "Just because of manpower you have to pick and choose which cases you're going to be able to do things with. And other cases, you just don't have the time, and you have to pick your priorities."

The funds from IPAC will go towards hiring a director, purchasing equipment and paid internships.

Modesitt said the benefits of the new crime unit extend beyond just prosecutors and ISU students.

"It's gonna really help victims out there," he said. "It's going to help us better prosecute cases, so I think it's a really great thing for Vigo County and its citizens."