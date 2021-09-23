New Heritage Trail bench to honor late Vigo County councilman and his wife

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Vigo County leader and his wife who lost their lives earlier this year are receiving honors in the form of a bench.

Don Morris and his wife Cheryl Hart were killed in May after being hit by a car in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Don served as a member of the Vigo County Council.

The Vigo County Solid Waste Management District posted a photo of a new bench that will soon be in place on the Heritage Trail.

Don was an original member of the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District.

The bench is made up of recycled materials. A plaque on the bench reads, "In loving memory of Cheryl Hart & Don Morris." It also includes both their dates of birth and the day they died, along with a guitar and bicycle.

The bench is expected to be placed on the Heritage Trail this week to honor Don's birthday.