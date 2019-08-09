Clear

Clay County residents set to see higher taxes for emergency dispatch funding

The Clay County Local Option Tax (LOIT) will be raised by one-tenth of one percent starting October 1st to fund Clay County emergency dispatching services.

Posted: Aug 9, 2019 5:17 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Clay County Local Option Tax (LOIT) will be raised by one-tenth of one percent starting October 1st to fund Clay County emergency dispatching services. 

The County's sheriff's office has been responsible for the city of Brazil's dispatching since 2015. The city was paying the county and the cost was slated to increase in 2020. Brazil Mayor Brian Wyndham said this arrangement was costing the city too much money.

The city of Brazil, the Clay County council, and the Clay County sheriff's office met to discuss a different source of funding. Eventually, the Public Service Access Point (PSAP) tool provided by Indiana law was considered and enacted on Monday.

The ordinance raising the LOIT was passed by the Clay County Council almost unanimously with a vote of six to one. This tax will allow for one-tenth of one percent of the resident's income to go directly towards funding dispatch services. The average income in Clay County is $50,000--this would translate to about $50 per year that taxpayers would additionally pay.

"It's a good deal and we will see a large benefit from it," Clay County Sheriff Paul Harden said, "We will see the difference throughout the whole county because the money goes into the dispatch and the dispatch is for all emergency services throughout the county."

Sheriff Harden says these funds will, in fact, go directly to emergency dispatch services and made clear that they will not be going towards funding salaries. Instead, it will go towards things like equipment and maintenance. Harden says this equipment is expensive and the city was continually having to pick up the excess fees from its budget. The goal of this PSAP tax arrangement on income is to pick up that slack and cover what the county has been covering for the past several years. 

"No one likes having taxes raised," Harden added, "One-tenth of one percent is about as good as you can come up with. It will make a difference and it is appreciated."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Robinson
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Casey
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 85°
Brazil
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 85°
Marshall
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 85°
A Nice End To The Week
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New teachers receive the star treatment in Linton

Image

K-12 textbook fees to be released soon, what parents should know

Image

Dry weather and drought

Image

Sports wagering in Indiana pushed back from September 1

Image

Vermillion County man pointed a gun at a student and school bus, police allege

Image

New funding for emergency dispatch

Image

Anti Aging Therapy - Biltmore Dermatology

Image

Eye on Terre Haute for August

Image

Friday: Sunny and pleasant. Gentle NNE breeze. High: 84°

Image

Crime Stoppers: The south side Kroger armed robbery

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Governor directs flags to be flown at half-staff following mass shootings

${article.thumbnail.title}

Vigo County Parks hosting public meeting this week

Image

Vincennes University to open new Agriculture Center

${article.thumbnail.title}

Ivy tech hosting Express Enrollment Day next weekend

${article.thumbnail.title}

Dan Coats, director of national intelligence, expected to step down

${article.thumbnail.title}

Plastic bottle caps collected for memorial benches honoring Madi Moore

${article.thumbnail.title}

Bottle cap picnic table honors local teen

${article.thumbnail.title}

Food program needs volunteers for 'Big Delivery'

${article.thumbnail.title}

Toys 'R' Us plans to return in the United States

${article.thumbnail.title}

Infant formula sold only at Walmart is recalled because of fears of metal