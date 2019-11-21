New event set to replace Scheid Diesel at Wabash Valley Fairgrounds

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute saw one extravaganza leave town. Now, they're bringing another one in.

The Wabash Valley Fairgrounds announced that BAD Offroad and Truck will host a new event. It's called BAD-X and it will include a truck and tractor pull as well as drag racing.

When it was announced that Scheid Diesel would move their event to Lyons, Indiana, the fairgrounds was approached by BAD Diesel. They wanted to bring an event back to the area. The fairgrounds agreed and decided to go ahead and keep the diesel industry, and that revenue, in Terre Haute.

They also plan to host a jeep rally on Father's Day weekend. The Fairgrounds' Events and Marketing Coordinator Jenny Hamilton says they are excited to bring different, enjoyable events and revenue like this back to Terre Haute.

"We've kind of teamed up with them to bring some events back to the fairgrounds that are going to be positive and family-friendly," she said, "We're working with law enforcement in the county and the state to make sure that everybody has a great time while being safe and staying off the roads."

Hamilton says they saw the need in Terre Haute to continue doing an event like this. She also says that she knows that people will be questioning if it will be the same type of even they've had in the past.

The fairgrounds goal is to bring a positive spin to this and a different attitude to the event itself. Fairgrounds officials think it will be just as successful as past events.

They also say that local support is huge. Hamilton told me they want to do much more community outreach and get non-profit organizations involved.

During the event, there will be a family-friendly area where kids can play but, Hamilton says if you want to have fun and party, that's okay too. There will be an area for that that they will keep separate.

Overall, Hamilton and fairgrounds officials want to show the community that anybody and everybody can come to this event and have fun while being safe. "We hope that local businesses will support this," she said, "We hope the community will get involved and actually see that it will be a great event and it can be something that we can all enjoy."

This BAD-X Diesel and Offroad event will take place from May 29th to May 31st in Spring 2020. Hamilton says her message to the community is simply to come down, support this, and give them a chance to bring and an event like this back in a positive way.