New Equifax settlement site set up for Indiana residents, here's how you can file a claim for cash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new website connecting Hoosiers to money.

The site is for people impacted by the Equifax breach. It allows people to claim money from a settlement.

The Indiana Attorney General announced this new website.

Nearly 4 million people were impacted by the data breach. As part of the settlement, Equifax agreed to pay the state $19.5 million.

To file a claim, just fill out the information required on the site. You will have until December 16. After that, the payments will be distributed.