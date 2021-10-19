New Daviess County program hopes to help businesses stay in the community

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's lunchtime at the Double J Cafe IN Odon. It can be busy and a little hectic. That's a good problem to have for a business that opened just months before the pandemic.

"If I knew we were going to have covid I wouldn't have done this" Double J Cafe co-owner John Long explains, "But that's just part of the game."

Long and his wife Judy pack the house for lunch. But like many other Daviess businesses, they are struggling.

Long says, "I can't gripe too bad. We need more help is the big problem. Help and the cost of product."

The café will lose two employees this week. On top of that, some supplies have tripled in price since 2019. Problems like these are exactly what a new program looks to address.

Bryant Niehoff with the Daviess County Economic Development Corporation says, "What are some of those specific points of conflict that are maybe inhibiting your growth here in Daviess County."

The Daviess county business retention and expansion program hopes to find those answers. It's a partnership between the Daviess County Economic Development Corporation and the Purdue Extension. They'll get those issues from businesses, both big and small. Then the organizations will help to find the answers in the form of dollars and cents.

Niehoff says, "This information that we hope to glean from our business retention and expansion program will help us to influence, in a big way, how we use those dollars to put the back into the transformal change here in the community."

Getting help to businesses in need, from the industrial park to Main street. All to help build a better post-pandemic business community.

"I tell you it's a struggle just to keep this thing open day to day" Long explains, "It's good, but at the same token, if you don't watch what you're doing money-wise it's going to bite you in the butt. That's all there is to it."